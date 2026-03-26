Boogie Fland returning to UF for junior season

Florida point guard Boogie Fland will return to the Gators for his junior season, per Florida Victorious.

‘I love being a Gator. I really do love being a Gator,” Fland told Florida Victorious. I just love how everything ended, and I feel like there’s still some unfinished business. With the staff, we’re excited for year two of being a Gator.”

Fland, a transfer from Arkansas, started 35 games last season for UF, which won the SEC regular season title and was the No. 1 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. The Gators’ season was ended in the second round last Sunday with a 73-72 loss to Iowa. They finished 27-8.

Fland was tied for third on the Florida team in scoring at 11.6 points a game with fellow guard Xaivian Lee, a senior. Additionally, Fland averaged 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Fland made 44.7 percent of his field goals and 72.6 percent of his free throws, but only shot 24.0 percent from 3-point range—something that must improve next season for him to better his NBA Draft stock.

“It still hasn’t hit me,” Fland said following UF’s loss to the Hawkeyes. “I know in an hour or two, it’s probably going to hit me. Tears are going to start coming out. But right now, I’m just numb to it all. It hurts, especially after storming back, taking the lead. I’m still shocked. I’ve got no words for what just happened. I don’t know even know what to say honestly.”

Last year, Fland entered the NBA Draft and went through the process before deciding to return to college and transferring to Florida from Arkansas. Asked about what’s next for him Sunday, his focus was still on the defeat

“I haven’t thought about none of that yet,” Fland said of his future. “I’m trying to stay here with them and just be there.”

Now, there is clarity to Fland’s situation. He’s returning to UF for another season.