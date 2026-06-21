Boom or bust for Cormani McClain? CBS Sports makes its pick

CBS Sports posted an interesting football article recently, where it named eight college players running out of time to prove themselves entering the 2026 season. All eight, it said, are former 5-star recruits with “NFL traits’ who are “positioning themselves for make-or-break seasons in 2026.”

One current Florida Gator and one former UF player made the list.

First, the current player. It’s redshirt junior cornerback Cormani McClain, a projected starter for Florida. Last season, McClain’s best as a Gator, he played 10 games with six starts, finishing with 18 tackles (10 solo), 1.0 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup in 538 snaps.

That was his second season at UF after transferring from Colorado. In high school, McClain was the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the country.

Here is what CBS Sports wrote:

Why he will bust: Ranked the No. 1 corner in the Class of 2023, the expectations for McClain were sky-high. At 6-foot-2, his combination of physical makeup and ball production suggested he could make an immediate impact on Saturdays. Fast forward to the present and it’s been a blend of off-field maturity issues and streaky play that has made McClain one of the most difficult prospects in the country to pin down.

Why he won’t: Once widely viewed as a bust after a speedy departure from Colorado, McClain has worked himself into a contributor in Gainesville and figures to be a key piece of Florida’s secondary next season while seemingly bucking the odds of a derailed career. With a fully committed season under his belt that included logging over 450 snaps and six starts, expect McClain to make a jump in 2026 and become a name NFL scouts take seriously.

To wrap it up, CBS Sport made this following prediction for Cormani McClain: Won’t bust.

We agree with this projection because McClain is a player who has been trending up for awhile. Now, he’s likely to take on a larger role for the Gators in 2026.

First-year UF corners coach Brandon Harris said Cormani McClain has the potential to be elite. Now, he needs to prove it.

“There’s no more ‘This is a young Cormani, and he’s trying to figure it out.’ It’s now like ‘Come on, Cormani. You’re in year four in college,” Harris said last week. “These are things that’s expected of you, and there’s other things that we’re going to need for you to do. … going into year four, it’s time for some of that potential to start showing up into production and consistently being a good player. So he understands that.”

The former Gators player featured in this article? That would be quarterback DJ Lagway, who transferred to Baylor in January.

Lagway signed with the Gators as a heralded 5-star recruit in the 2024 class. He was the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 3 overall recruit nationally according to Rivals after a record-setting career at Willis High School. He was also named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Over two seasons at Florida, DJ Lagway passed for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He compiled a 10-9 record as the Gators’ starter. After a promising true freshman season, he dealt with multiple offseason injuries in 2025 and struggled in Year 2.

Cooper Petagna of CBS Sports wrote the following: “Now in Waco and outside of the SEC, Lagway will join forces with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital to apply lessons learned from a disappointing sophomore season — facing expectations all the same, but far from the ones that shadowed him in Gainesville.

The prediction for Lagway from CBS Sports: Will bust.