Breaking down our 2026 season predictions: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 195, we break down our record predictions for Florida’s 2026 season.

Team writers Zach Abolverdi and Keith Niebuhr go game-by-game and predict all 12 matchups on UF’s schedule. The Gators face four teams projected in the top 15 of the preseason polls.

Two of those four games will be at home as Florida hosts Ole Miss and Oklahoma. UF’s neutral-site matchup vs. rival Georgia moves to Atlanta this year and the Gators travel to Texas.

Gators Online recruiting analysts Blake Alderman and Corey Bender also gave their 2026 record predictions, which can be found here. All four of us have Florida going 8-4 this season.

UF is favored in half of its games according to ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor, including a 57% chance at Florida State in the regular season finale. The Gators are underdogs in their other six games, but ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor gives them at least a 45% chance to win four of the matchups: Ole Miss and Oklahoma at home along with Auburn and Missouri on the road.

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LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 195 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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