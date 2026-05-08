Breaking down the commitment of 4-star RB Andrew Beard

The Florida Gators continued their recruiting hot streak with the commitment by 4-star running back Andrew Beard of Georgia on Friday. For those scoring at home, Beard was the fourth UF pledge this week and 14th overall. Right now, Jon Sumrall’s program has the No. 6 recruiting class in the country in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

After Beard revealed his decision, Blake Alderman and Keith Niebuhr of Gators Online broke down his commitment. What type of player is UF getting, how did the Gators land him and what does the Gators Online crew make of the Florida recruiting class as a whole? We shared our thoughts (watch the video above).

—Blake spoke at length about what ultimately led Beard to picking UF, with a focus on the relationships and comfort level with the Gators. But both Blake and Keith talked a little about NIL, too, and mentioned the going rate for a running back.

—Beard is a running back who can produce in the ground game and as a receiver out of the backfield. During the 2025 season, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Beard rushed for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns on 7.8 yards per carry. He also caught 31 passes for 450 yards and five scores.

—Blake believes the Gators are likely to sign two running backs in the 2027 class.

—Blake gives Sumrall and Co. high marks for their early start at UF on the recruiting trail. But is their work enough to earn an “A” thus far? He shared his thoughts on that. This Florida class has quantity and quality. Of the Gators’ 14 commitments, 10 are rated as 4-stars or better in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

—Who could be next to commit to the Florida Gators? Blake ran off several names of prospects Gator Nation should be tracking closely in the coming weeks. Some are from the Sunshine State. Some aren’t.

Related Andrew Beard/Gators recruiting content

—Who could be next to commit to the Florida Gators?

—Running back targets to track following 4-star Andrew Beard’s commitment to UF

—Andrew Beard gives Florida a reliable, all-purpose option at running back