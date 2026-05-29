Breaking down the Ja’Bios Smith commitment to the Gators

Swainsboro (Ga.) 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith will be a Gator.

The talented prospect committed to Jon Sumrall’s program on Friday during Smith’s official visit to Gainesville. He becomes commitment No. 17 for UF, which currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the country for Rivals. Smith is the first linebacker in the boat for the Gators in the 2027 cycle.

Following his pledge to Florida, Blake Alderman and Keith Niebuhr of Gators Online broke down Smith’s commitment in the above video and what it means to Florida. Among the topics covered:

—Blake gave a detailed report on Smith’s recruitment and whom the Gators beat out to get him on board. For Florida, it was a big recruiting victory over another SEC program — one with deep pockets.

—What kind of prospect are the Gators getting in Smith?

—With Ja’Bios Smith on board, what other linebacker recruits are the Gators involved with and who might potentially join Smith in the class? Two of them are currently on campus at UF.

—With 19 official visitors in town this weekend, Blake takes a deep dive into what other recruits on their officials could be on the verge of becoming Gators?

—Blake gives his thoughts on the importance of the Ja’Bios Smith commitment and how the class is shaping up as a whole.

Related Florida Gators recruiting coverage

—IN REAL TIME: Florida Gators official visit weekend blog

—Who could become the next Florida Gators commit?

—Linebacker targets to track following 4-star Ja’Bios Smith’s commitment to UF

—Calling our shot: Predicting where Florida Gators recruiting targets land

—Florida Gators official visit intel: How the linebackers board is shaping up

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