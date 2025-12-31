Bryce Thornton re-signs with Florida for his senior season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators starting safety Bryce Thornton has re-signed for his senior season. He inked a new NIL deal with Florida Victorious.

Thornton was UF’s second-leading tackler (56) in 2025 and the highest-graded returning player on defense. He earned an 80.5 PFF grade for the season, which ranked second on the team behind cornerback Devin Moore (84.2).

Thornton made 11 starts as a junior and scored Florida’s first touchdown of the year. That was one of his two fumble recoveries along with 56 tackles, four pass breakups, five QB hurries, an interception, a sack, a tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

Thornton led the team in interceptions (3) as a sophomore, making seven starts at safety in 10 games played. He finished the 2024 season with 41 tackles, 1.5 TFL, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.

In Florida’s win over No. 9 Ole Miss, Thornton had a pair of interceptions and a career-high 14 tackles. It marked the most tackles by a Gator that season, and he was one of five SEC players with two picks in a conference game.

Thornton made four starts as a true freshman and appeared in all 12 games. He logged 34 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup in 2023.

Thornton is the eighth UF football player to announce a new deal with Florida Victorious. Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., wide receiver Vernell Brown III, linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, cornerback Dijon Johnson, EDGE rushers Kamran James and LJ McCray are the others.

