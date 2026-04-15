Bullpen struggles highlight Florida’s 13-7 loss to Bethune-Cookman

Story by Brendan Garrison

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s pitching depth continues to be a concern as the Gators dropped a 13-7 midweek contest to Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday night, exposing ongoing bullpen issues and raising questions about consistency against lower-profile opponents.

While Florida (27-11) has thrived against top competition this season, the loss highlighted several lingering concerns as the Gators prepare for a key SEC series against Auburn.

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said the short week influenced how he managed the bullpen.

“It was a tough game to manage pitching-wise because it’s a short week,” O’Sullivan said. “And of course, Ricky [Reeth]’s not on the card. Josh [Whritenour] is not on the card. [Luke] McNeillie’s not on the card. Ernie’s [Lugo-Canchola] not on the card. So, some of these other guys needed to step up and unfortunately, we did not.”

Florida’s bullpen falters again

Florida’s bullpen endured one of its toughest outings of the season, surrendering 13 runs and allowing Bethune-Cookman to pull away late. The Gators’ inability to limit damage once the starter exited has become a recurring theme and remains one of the team’s biggest areas of concern heading into the second half of conference play.

O’Sullivan acknowledged the need for more reliable performances from the pitching staff, particularly from younger arms still adjusting to high-leverage situations.

“You need some of these other guys to step up in the midweek,” O’Sullivan said. “That’s kind of where we’re at. Guys have kind of separated themselves tonight. Some guys could have pitched a little bit better and maybe pushed themselves into a little bit more of a role on a weekend, but maybe they’re just not ready for that just yet.”

Florida has shown flashes of strong pitching depth throughout the season, but inconsistency and injuries to bullpen ace Jackson Barberi and Reeth have prevented the staff from establishing clearly defined roles for midweek games. The lack of shutdown relief allowed Bethune-Cookman to capitalize on scoring opportunities and build separation.

“We just got to hold this thing together until we get Jackson Barberi back,” O’Sullivan said. “Because once we get Barbs back, we’ll be at full strength and then I feel like our pitching will be right back where it needs to be.”

Cooper Walls continues to search for answers

Transfer right-hander Cooper Walls entered the season with high expectations after emerging as a key addition from the transfer portal. Early in the year, Walls earned the Sunday starter role but has since been moved into the bullpen as the coaching staff looks for consistency.

Walls struggled again Tuesday, surrendering four runs, three of them earned, without recording an out. His outing included a defensive miscue on a bunt attempt, when his throw to first sailed into right field and allowed a run to score, giving Bethune-Cookman the lead and shifting momentum permanently in its direction.

Despite showing promise in a spot start against Florida State earlier this season, Walls has yet to establish a consistent role on the pitching staff. His performance against Bethune-Cookman underscored the broader challenge Florida faces in solidifying its bullpen depth entering SEC play.

UF’s coaching staff continues evaluating roles as the postseason approaches.

“When you really simplify things, and Coop and I have had some really good conversations,” O’Sullivan said. “When it really comes down to it, regardless of what your role is, whether it be a starter, middle reliever, or closer, your job is to get outs.”

Consistency remains key against all opponents

Florida has proven capable of competing with elite teams, compiling a 10-1 record against ranked opponents this season. However, the Gators are 17-10 against unranked teams, a disparity that highlights the need for greater consistency as postseason positioning comes into focus.

O’Sullivan emphasized that while the losses aren’t great, he can’t let that impact their mindset.

“Have we had some bad losses? Yes, but so has everyone else,” O’Sullivan said. “I can’t let this one affect me.”

With three of its next five series scheduled at home, Florida has an opportunity to regain momentum and strengthen its case for a national seed. Maintaining focus against all opponents and getting more pitchers to step up in relief will be critical if the Gators hope to return to Omaha.

“Every year is the same thing,” O’Sullivan said. “Every year we’ve been successful, gotten to Omaha, it’s always boiled down to five or six arms. You just need some other guys to step up in the midweek.”

Florida now turns its attention to Auburn, knowing improved pitching and steadier performances in midweek games could play a significant role in shaping the team’s postseason trajectory.