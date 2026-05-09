Caleb Banks, former Gators DL and a 1st-round pick, signs with the Vikings

Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks, the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Per reports, his four-year deal includes $21.28 million in guaranteed money. As with all first-round selections in the draft, Banks’ contract includes a team option for a fifth season.

Banks was a surprise first-round pick to many NFL pundits, but most agreed he has potential. However, injuries have slowed him in the past.

Banks played three seasons for the Gators, and his best year came in 2024. He had a breakout season as a junior, when he recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Banks was limited by foot issues last season, missing the two first games before suffering an injury at LSU. He returned for the last two games of the season.

Per his official Gators bio, here’s a recap of his 2025 season:

—at No. 3 LSU: Started at DT and logged a total of 34 snaps (29 on defense, 5 on special teams).

—vs. No. 20 Tennessee: Started and recorded 37 snaps on defense and 3 on special teams… Recorded 3 tackles as well as a defensive PFF grade of 72.2 which ranked 4th on the team out of qualified defenders.

—vs. Florida State: Started in the final game of his Florida career while playing 30 snaps on defense… Made 3 tackles, one of which was a TFL… Recorded a fumble recovery as part of a strong defensive showing.

Of Banks’ selection by the Vikings, Will Ragatz| of SI wrote the following: “Instant grade: B+. This pick comes as a bit of a surprise, but maybe it shouldn’t. Defensive tackle was an obvious need for the Vikings, who released both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave this offseason. They now have Banks to pair with Jalen Redmond in the middle of Brian Flores’ defensive front.

The raw upside for Banks is immense. He’s 6’6″, 327 pounds, and full of explosive power for his size. If he puts it all together in the NFL, he has a chance to be a game-wrecker. Back in 2024, Banks recorded seven tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks. He can be a dominant run defender with his ability to shed blocks, and he has real juice as a pass rusher despite his massive size.”