Caleb Banks’ Senior Bowl showing fuels top-10 draft projection

Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks continues to gain serious momentum in the 2026 NFL Draft conversation following his performance at the Senior Bowl.

Pro Football Focus released its Post–Senior Bowl NFL Mock Draft on Monday, and lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema projected Banks No. 9 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. The projection represents a significant rise for the Gators standout, who entered the draft process viewed more as a late first-round prospect before a strong week in Mobile.

Banks was one of the biggest risers at the Senior Bowl, consistently flashing the traits that have NFL evaluators betting on his upside. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Banks stood out immediately with his length and power, but it was his movement skills that separated him from other interior defensive linemen. He repeatedly stressed blockers in one-on-one drills and showed the ability to win quickly with strength, leverage and surprising agility for his size.

CBS Sports’ Mike Renner previously described Banks’ high-end reps as “jaw-dropping,” noting that while his college snap count and injury history add some risk, the flashes he puts on tape are rare for a player of his build. That sentiment echoed throughout the week in Mobile where Banks looked increasingly comfortable as practices went on and began stacking eye-opening reps against NFL-caliber competition.

The next tests for Caleb Banks

The Senior Bowl setting proved important for Banks, who played limited snaps this fall due to a foot injury. Against top offensive linemen, he showed why teams are willing to look past the lack of extended game film and focus on ceiling instead. His ability to disrupt from the interior and collapse the pocket consistently helped push his stock firmly upward.

Now, Banks has gone from a projected late first-round pick to a top-10 selection in PFF’s latest mock, firmly establishing himself as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. The upcoming combine and pre-draft process will determine how high he ultimately climbs, but his surge out of Mobile has already reshaped the conversation.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!