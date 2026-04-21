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Can Florida’s deep RB room elevate the Gators offense in 2026?

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr1 hour agoNiebuhrOn3
Duke
Florida running back Duke Clark (20) gets stopped by Florida cornerback J'Vari Flowers (6) during the second half of the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Jadan Baugh can’t carry the load alone at running back. For the Gators, the priority is ensuring there’s no drop-off when he’s off the field.

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