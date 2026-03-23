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Carlin Hartman weighs in on looming NBA decisions for UF's junior trio

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi2 hours agoZachAbolverdi
Carlin-Hartman-Florida-Gators
Florida Gators associate head coach Carlin Hartman talks with Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9), Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) and Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during a timeout against the North Florida Ospreys during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

Carlin Hartman will be one of several staff members helped Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Reuben Chinyelu navigate their NBA Draft process.

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