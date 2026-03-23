Carlin Hartman weighs in on looming NBA decisions for UF's junior trio

Carlin Hartman weighs in on looming NBA decisions for UF's junior trioby: Zach Abolverdi2 hours agoZachAbolverdiRead In AppFlorida Gators associate head coach Carlin Hartman talks with Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9), Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) and Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during a timeout against the North Florida Ospreys during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)Carlin Hartman will be one of several staff members helped Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Reuben Chinyelu navigate their NBA Draft process.