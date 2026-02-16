Cash Strayer earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

Florida Gators rookie outfielder Cash Strayer was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week by the league office on Monday. He shares the honor with Oklahoma’s Cord Rager.

Strayer made his first two career starts at right field in the doubleheader against UAB on Saturday, helping Florida to back-to-back victories and a come-from-behind series win.

The Tampa, Fla. native finished 5-for-8 along with a solo home run, two doubles and two runs scored. He led Florida in every slash category (.625/.625/1.250) as well as OPS (1.875).

Strayer made his debut in game two of the series and was 3-for-4 with one double and one run. He then went 2-for-4 in the finale, hitting another double and his first-career homer in the eighth inning.

Strayer did not strike out during the series, made multiple hits in both games and registered a 1.000 fielding percentage across five putouts in right field.

Strayer, a Tampa, Fla., native, was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 375 recruit in the country, the No. 41 overall player in Florida and the No. 12 outfielder in the state.

“He can really hit, guys,” UF associate head coach Tom Slater said of Strayer. “Just another guy from Plant that’s really good. Brauny (Dennis Braun), who’s the high school coach there, he always says there’s something in the water fountain there and Cash is just another guy from Plant that can really swing the bat, and there’s a long list of them.

“Another guy who had a really good fall, really good preseason work here. We knew we were going to play him today and he’s just a good player, man. Good outfielder, he can swing the bat, and what’s fun with him, too, is his ability to use the whole field. He drove a double and a homer both oppo and he stays on the ball really well.”

UF opens midweek action with a home-and-home against Stetson. The Florida Gators travel to DeLand, Fla. on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game before hosting the Hatters on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

