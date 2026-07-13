CBS Sports calls Gators a 'wild card' team for 2026

What teams have the highest ceilings and lowest floors in college football in 2026? That’s a question Austin Nivison of CBS Sports attempted to tackle recently when he highlighted what he called the sport’s “wild card” teams.

Wrote Nivison: “We’re looking at six teams that could produce a wide range of outcomes for the 2026 season — the biggest wild cards in the Power Four. These programs are essentially Rorschach tests in shoulder pads and cleats. Someone could look at them and see a College Football Playoff hopeful, and someone else could see a potential disappointment.”

The Florida Gators are one of those programs, Nivison said.

“The Gators are the definition of a wild-card team,” according to Nivison. “This is a relatively talented roster with some obvious question marks. Offensively, no one is doubting running back Jadan Baugh or the overall skill at the wide receiver position, but how good is Aaron Philo? He attempted just 102 passes at Georgia Tech, and Florida needs to find answers at offensive tackle in order to keep Philo upright.

“Defensively, it’s a similar story. Linebacker Myles Graham and edge Jayden Woods provide Florida with firepower on that side of the ball, but are the Gators good enough along the defensive line and in the secondary to reach the playoff? The schedule, while not easy by any stretch, is a bit softer than it has been over the last couple of seasons.”

The Florida Gators are under a new leader in 2026

Florida is coming off a 4-8 season, their third losing campaign in four years under the previous regime. Midway through the 2025 season, the Gators fired coach Billy Napier and in November Jon Sumrall was hired as his replacement. Meanwhile, both coordinators (Buster Faulkner on offense and Brad White on defense) also are new to Gainesville, along with most of the other top assistants.

The Gators return several key starters (notably Baugh, Graham, Woods and receiver Vernell Brown III), but also lost a few to the NFL. Meanwhile, as many as 10 or 11 starters (specialists included) will be first-year transfers. While that’s not a rarity in today’s college football, but it simply illustrates how different the roster will look in 2026.

Although Nivison mentioned Philo in his piece, it must be noted that a starting quarterback has not been named, and likely won’t be until much closer to UF’s Sept. 5 season opener vs. Florida Atlantic. He’s battling Tramell Jones for the job.

As for the rest of Nivison’s list, here are his other college football wild cards: Kansas State, Michigan, NC State, Tennessee, Washington. You can find the complete article here.