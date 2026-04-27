CBS Sports calls Gators basketball a 'winner' during portal season

So far, the offseason has been very kind to the Florida Gators men’s basketball program.

Star forwards Thomas Haugh — a potential NBA Draft lottery pick — and Alex Condon said “no thanks” to the NBA and are set to return. Starting guard Boogie Fland announced he is also back for another season. Denzel Aberdeen, a former Gator and recent Kentucky guard, will rejoin the program, adding another experienced piece to the backcourt. And while standout center Rueben Chinyelu declared for the NBA Draft, he is maintaining his eligibility, and there is optimism he ultimately returns.

Florida has also managed to retain several other contributors, preserving valuable continuity and depth.

With all of that in place, CBS Sports analyst Isaac Trotter has named the Gators one of the biggest winners of the college basketball transfer portal/free agency period. Here’s what he wrote:

“Winner: Florida

There was only one senior who stayed at one school for all four years in the entire SEC last year (Mississippi State’s Shawn Jones).

Florida will have two four-year seniors next year after the enormous news that Tommy Haugh will eschew the NBA Draft and run it back with Alex Condon. The Haugh-Condon big-to-big passing has terrorized opponents for years, and the Gators get another year of it. If Rueben Chinyelu returns to Gainesville for his senior season instead of staying in the NBA Draft, Florida’s terrifying frontcourt will be ready to rock and roll yet again.

That gives Todd Golden’s outfit one of the highest floors in the country with a legitimate chance to be the preseason No. 1 team in the nation. Especially parlayed with the news that point guard Boogie Fland, sniper Urban Klavzar, slasher Isaiah Brown and intriguing depth pieces like CJ Ingram, AJ Brown and Alex Lloyd will all return.

This is ridiculous, unprecedented retention.

Oh, and the Gators could add old friend Denzel Aberdeen back in the mix to start at the 2-guard spot if he gets a waiver for an extra year of eligibility.

Florida’s rebounding will be elite. Florida’s two-way rim dominance will be outstanding. The guard play should tick up with Fland reaping the rewards of the patented Year 2 transfer jump.

Gator boys stay hot.”

Duke and Illinois were among the other offseason winners, per Trotter.

Florida on Monday landed another player: Lithuanian forward Arturas Butajevas. The 6-foot-10 Butajevas, who is 19, joins UF as a freshman for the 2026-27 season.

Per Zach Abolverdi of Gators Online, “Butajevas has extensive experience with the Lithuanian national program, most recently averaging 13.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists at the 2025 FIBA U18 EuroBasket. He scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds against Greece. Butajevas played in 2025-26 with Unicaja Malaga in Spain, where he averaged 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.6 minutes for the U22 team.’