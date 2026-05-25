CBS Sports predicts Jadan Baugh will win major award

With so many eyes on the Florida Gators’ quarterbacks this spring, rising junior running back Jadan Baugh probably got less attention than he merits. But that figures to change as the season approaches.

Coming off a big season, the hype machine is growing.

And now Austin Nivison of CBSSports.com has predicted Baugh will win the 2026 Doak Walker Award, which goes to the top running back in college football. Here’s what he wrote:

“There’s a reason Texas tried to throw a boatload of cash at Baugh in the offseason, and there’s a reason Florida ponied up to keep him. At 228 pounds, Baugh has no business moving as well as he does, and that’s what makes him so special.

Last year, even on a bad Florida team, Baugh piled up 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground while amassing 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. Now, just imagine what Baugh could do on an offense that averages more than 21.6 points per game.”

Baugh, an Atlanta native, was third in the SEC in rushing in 2025 as he finished behind only Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy of Missouri and Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss. He became the 10th running back in Florida history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season and the first since 2015.

Baugh capped the season with a 266-yard effort in UF’s win over FSU.

Jadan Baugh could become one of the Gators’ most prolific rushers

He now has 1,843 rushing yards over two seasons, giving him a real shot to become just the sixth player in Gators history to rush for 3,000 career years. Errict Rhett is the school career rushing leader with 4,163 yards.

“He is a ridiculously talented athlete and player. He’s big and physical and has great contact balance for the running back position. I think he’s growing as a leader,” Florida coach Jon Sumrall said of Baugh. “The thing I love about Jadan is he’s very coachable. He’s open. Sometimes you get guys that are sensitive or defensive, or they get their feelings or soft.

“Like, that kind of makes me nauseous guys, when you don’t want to get coached. I don’t know how to coach you if you’re not a guy who doesn’t want to get coached. He likes getting coached. He’s definitely sort of the proven guy in that room the guys look up to, and I think he’s growing as a leader within the running back room, our offense, our team.”