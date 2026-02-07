Ceiling-Floor: How might the Florida Gators finish?by: Keith Niebuhr31 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppFlorida Gators head coach Todd Golden celebrates with Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9), guard Boogie Fland (0) and team after a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)Today, we look at the best and worst possible scenarios for Todd Golden's team down the stretch based on what we’ve seen from Florida and its remaining opponents this season.