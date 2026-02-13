Ceiling-Floor: How might the Florida Gators finish?by: Keith Niebuhr28 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppFlorida Gators head coach Todd Golden celebrates with Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9), guard Boogie Fland (0) and team after a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)The Florida Gators have everyone's attention. They've won nine of their last 10 games and have blown out the last four opponents, three on the road.