Ceiling-Floor: How might the Florida Gators finish?by: Keith Niebuhr43 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppFlorida Gators head coach Todd Golden celebrates with Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9), guard Boogie Fland (0) and team after a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)The No. 12 Florida Gators have a chance to win just the eighth SEC men's basketball regular-season title in school history. A really good chance.