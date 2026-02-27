Chad Simmons: Sumrall, Gators have positive buzz on the recruiting trail

Chad Simmons: Sumrall, Gators have positive buzz on the recruiting trailby: Keith Niebuhr13 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppJan 24, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators Football head coach Jon Sumrall addresses the crowd during a timeout against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesIn a short span, first-year Florida Gators football coach Jon Sumrall has injected renewed optimism into the program’s future.