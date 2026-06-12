Charting Jac Caglianone: Year 1 vs. Year 2
Florida Gators baseball great Jac Caglianone, now with the Kansas City Royals, played in his 63rd game this season Thursday. Because he saw action in 62 games last year, his first in the majors, now seems like a good time to compare his stats from 2026 to those in 2025.
Let’s dive in …
Jac Caglianone in the majors …
|Category
|2025
|2026
|Totals
|Games
|62
|63
|125
|Batting Average
|.157
|.279
|.215
|At-bats
|210
|208
|418
|Hits
|33
|58
|91
|Doubles
|6
|11
|17
|Triples
|1
|1
|2
|Home runs
|7
|8
|15
|RBI
|18
|19
|37
|Walks
|18
|20
|38
|Strikeouts
|52
|67
|119
|On-base %
|.237
|.351
|.292
|Slugging %
|.295
|.457
|.374
|OPS
|.532
|.807
|.666
|WAR
|-1.3
|1.1
|—
|Pitches/plate appearance
|3.70
|3.81
|3.75
|Total bases
|62
|95
|157
|HBP
|4
|3
|7
|Ground into double play
|4
|2
|6
As you can see, Caglianone, who plays right field for Kansas City, has better statistics — often far better — this year. He has been particularly hot at the plate this week and in June. In his past three games, he is 9 for 12 with two homers and four RBI, while raising his average 29 points.
“He’s continuously gotten better and better,” Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino told the Kansas City Star. “He’s doing what we’re asking of him as a hitter, as a teammate as an outfielder. Probably the biggest growth he has taken is in the outfield. It’s just a position he didn’t play a whole lot. Doing it at the big-league level is not the easiest. So I think watching him mature and age a little bit, I think has been huge.”
Per the Star’s Jaylon Thompson, Caglianone led all of MLB in June with a “.538 batting average, .625 on-base percentage and 1.587 OPS” entering Thursday’s game. In that outing, he was 2 for 4.
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For what it’s worth, he’s also doing well in the field, and has five assists.
At Florida, Caglianone put up legendary numbers. He belted 68 home runs during his final two seasons with the Gators while playing first base and pitching. That included 35 homers as a junior in 2024, which trailed only the 37 from Georgia’s Charlie Condon.
He was the sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Caglianone played his first MLB game on June 3, 2025, but had his struggles as a rookie. Now, though, he seems to have found his stride.