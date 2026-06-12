Charting Jac Caglianone: Year 1 vs. Year 2

Florida Gators baseball great Jac Caglianone, now with the Kansas City Royals, played in his 63rd game this season Thursday. Because he saw action in 62 games last year, his first in the majors, now seems like a good time to compare his stats from 2026 to those in 2025.

Let’s dive in …

Jac Caglianone in the majors …

Category 2025 2026 Totals Games 62 63 125 Batting Average .157 .279 .215 At-bats 210 208 418 Hits 33 58 91 Doubles 6 11 17 Triples 1 1 2 Home runs 7 8 15 RBI 18 19 37 Walks 18 20 38 Strikeouts 52 67 119 On-base % .237 .351 .292 Slugging % .295 .457 .374 OPS .532 .807 .666 WAR -1.3 1.1 — Pitches/plate appearance 3.70 3.81 3.75 Total bases 62 95 157 HBP 4 3 7 Ground into double play 4 2 6

As you can see, Caglianone, who plays right field for Kansas City, has better statistics — often far better — this year. He has been particularly hot at the plate this week and in June. In his past three games, he is 9 for 12 with two homers and four RBI, while raising his average 29 points.

“He’s continuously gotten better and better,” Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino told the Kansas City Star. “He’s doing what we’re asking of him as a hitter, as a teammate as an outfielder. Probably the biggest growth he has taken is in the outfield. It’s just a position he didn’t play a whole lot. Doing it at the big-league level is not the easiest. So I think watching him mature and age a little bit, I think has been huge.”

Per the Star’s Jaylon Thompson, Caglianone led all of MLB in June with a “.538 batting average, .625 on-base percentage and 1.587 OPS” entering Thursday’s game. In that outing, he was 2 for 4.

For what it’s worth, he’s also doing well in the field, and has five assists.

This throw from Jac Caglianone was tracked at 97 mph, which is the second fastest tracked assist of his career (102.7 mph on May 19). @SlangsOnSports tells me Caglianone is the only player with two 97+ mph OF assists this season. #Royals pic.twitter.com/RW3ots0Dh4 — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) June 11, 2026

At Florida, Caglianone put up legendary numbers. He belted 68 home runs during his final two seasons with the Gators while playing first base and pitching. That included 35 homers as a junior in 2024, which trailed only the 37 from Georgia’s Charlie Condon.

He was the sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Caglianone played his first MLB game on June 3, 2025, but had his struggles as a rookie. Now, though, he seems to have found his stride.