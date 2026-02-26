Charting the Florida Gators' SEC basketball champions

Charting the Florida Gators' SEC basketball championsby: Keith Niebuhr2 hours agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppFeb 10, 2007; Lexington, KY, USA; Florida Gators center (13) Joakim Noah smiles after getting his fifth foul in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) Frank VictoresThe Florida Gators basketball team is closing in on the SEC regular-season title. For those scoring at home, UF has only accomplished this seven previous times.