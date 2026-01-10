Chimere Dike named NFL first-team All-Pro; Kyle Pitts also recognized
Former Florida Gators standout Chimere Dike has capped his rookie season in style. Dike on Saturday was named first-team All-Pro as a punt returner. The team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members.
Dike was the only UF alum to make the first team. However, former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was a second-team All-Pro pick.
Chimere Dike, an NFL rookie with the Titans, broke Tim Brown’s rookie record for all-purpose yards, which had stood since 1988. Dike finished with 2,427 all-purpose yards in 2025—423 receiving, 18 rushing, 398 via punt return and 1,588 on kickoffs. That is the 15th-best total in NFL history.
He returned two punts for touchdowns and had a long return of 90 yards.
NFL all-time all-purpose leaders in a single season; Chimere Dike is high on the list
|Rank
|Player
|APYd
|Year
|Tm
|1
|Darren Sproles (28)
|2,696
|2011
|NOR
|2
|Derrick Mason (26)
|2,690
|2000
|TEN
|3
|Michael Lewis (30)
|2,647
|2002
|NOR
|4
|Lionel James (23)
|2,535
|1985
|SDG
|5
|Fred Jackson (28)
|2,516
|2009
|BUF
|6
|Josh Cribbs (26)
|2,510
|2009
|CLE
|7
|Chris Johnson (23)
|2,509
|2009
|TEN
|8
|Brian Mitchell (26)
|2,477
|1994
|WAS
|9
|Terry Metcalf (23)
|2,462
|1975
|STL
|10
|Dante Hall (24)
|2,446
|2003
|KAN
|11
|Mack Herron (26)
|2,444
|1974
|NWE
|12
|Gale Sayers+ (23)
|2,440
|1966
|CHI
|13
|Marshall Faulk+ (26)
|2,429
|1999
|STL
|14
|Timmy Brown (26)
|2,428
|1963
|PHI
|15
|Chimere Dike (23)
|2,427
|2025
|TEN
Pitts, in his fifth season in the league, recorded 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He now has 284 career receptions for 3,579 yards and 15 scores.
First-team offense
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running back: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Wide receivers: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
All-purpose: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Tight end: Trey McBride, Arizona
Left tackle: Garrett Bolles, Denver
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago
Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit
First-team defense
Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay
Interior linemen: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver
Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami
Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia,
Slot cornerbacks: Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago
Top 10
- 1New
Miami Hurricanes
Hosting elite transfers
- 2Hot
Sam Leavitt
Friday night intel
- 3
DJ Lagway sets visit
Transfer QB visiting SEC school
- 4
CFP Title Game Odds
Indiana vs. Miami line set
- 5
Portal Predictions
Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
First-team special teams
Kicker: Will Reichard, Minnesota
Punter: Jordan Stout, Baltimore
Kick returner: Ray Davis, Buffalo
Punt returner: Chimera Dike, Tennessee
Special teamer: Devon Key, Denver
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
Second-team offense
Quarterback: Drake Maye, New England
Running back: James Cook, Buffalo
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Wide receivers: George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans
All-purpose: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco
Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Center: Aaron Brewer, Miami
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Right tackle: Darnell Wright, Chicago
Second-team defense
Edge rushers: Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit
Interior linemen: Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle
Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle
Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta, Talanoa Hufanga, Denver*; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay*
Second-team special teams
Kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle
Kick returner: Kavontae Turpin, Dallas
Punt returner: Marcus Jones, New England
Special teamer: Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
* — tied for second-team spot