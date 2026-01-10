Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Chimere Dike named NFL first-team All-Pro; Kyle Pitts also recognized

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr1 hour agoNiebuhrOn3

Former Florida Gators standout Chimere Dike has capped his rookie season in style. Dike on Saturday was named first-team All-Pro as a punt returner. The team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Dike was the only UF alum to make the first team. However, former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was a second-team All-Pro pick.

Chimere Dike, an NFL rookie with the Titans, broke Tim Brown’s rookie record for all-purpose yards, which had stood since 1988. Dike finished with 2,427 all-purpose yards in 2025—423 receiving, 18 rushing, 398 via punt return and 1,588 on kickoffs. That is the 15th-best total in NFL history.

He returned two punts for touchdowns and had a long return of 90 yards.

NFL all-time all-purpose leaders in a single season; Chimere Dike is high on the list

RankPlayerAPYdYearTm
1Darren Sproles (28)2,6962011NOR
2Derrick Mason (26)2,6902000TEN
3Michael Lewis (30)2,6472002NOR
4Lionel James (23)2,5351985SDG
5Fred Jackson (28)2,5162009BUF
6Josh Cribbs (26)2,5102009CLE
7Chris Johnson (23)2,5092009TEN
8Brian Mitchell (26)2,4771994WAS
9Terry Metcalf (23)2,4621975STL
10Dante Hall (24)2,4462003KAN
11Mack Herron (26)2,4441974NWE
12Gale Sayers+ (23)2,4401966CHI
13Marshall Faulk+ (26)2,4291999STL
14Timmy Brown (26)2,4281963PHI
15Chimere Dike (23)2,4272025TEN

Pitts, in his fifth season in the league, recorded 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He now has 284 career receptions for 3,579 yards and 15 scores.

First-team offense

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running back: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Wide receivers: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
All-purpose: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Tight end: Trey McBride, Arizona
Left tackle: Garrett Bolles, Denver
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago
Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

First-team defense

Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay
Interior linemen: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver
Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami
Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia,
Slot cornerbacks: Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago

First-team special teams

Kicker: Will Reichard, Minnesota
Punter: Jordan Stout, Baltimore
Kick returner: Ray Davis, Buffalo
Punt returner: Chimera Dike, Tennessee
Special teamer: Devon Key, Denver
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Drake Maye, New England
Running back: James Cook, Buffalo
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Wide receivers: George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans
All-purpose: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco
Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Center: Aaron Brewer, Miami
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Right tackle: Darnell Wright, Chicago

Second-team defense

Edge rushers: Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit
Interior linemen: Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle
Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle
Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta, Talanoa Hufanga, Denver*; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay*

Second-team special teams

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle
Kick returner: Kavontae Turpin, Dallas
Punt returner: Marcus Jones, New England
Special teamer: Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
* — tied for second-team spot

You may also like