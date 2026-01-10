Chimere Dike named NFL first-team All-Pro; Kyle Pitts also recognized

Former Florida Gators standout Chimere Dike has capped his rookie season in style. Dike on Saturday was named first-team All-Pro as a punt returner. The team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Dike was the only UF alum to make the first team. However, former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was a second-team All-Pro pick.

Chimere Dike, an NFL rookie with the Titans, broke Tim Brown’s rookie record for all-purpose yards, which had stood since 1988. Dike finished with 2,427 all-purpose yards in 2025—423 receiving, 18 rushing, 398 via punt return and 1,588 on kickoffs. That is the 15th-best total in NFL history.

He returned two punts for touchdowns and had a long return of 90 yards.

NFL all-time all-purpose leaders in a single season; Chimere Dike is high on the list

Pitts, in his fifth season in the league, recorded 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He now has 284 career receptions for 3,579 yards and 15 scores.

First-team offense

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running back: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide receivers: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All-purpose: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight end: Trey McBride, Arizona

Left tackle: Garrett Bolles, Denver

Left guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

First-team defense

Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay

Interior linemen: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver

Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami

Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia,

Slot cornerbacks: Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia

Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago

First-team special teams

Kicker: Will Reichard, Minnesota

Punter: Jordan Stout, Baltimore

Kick returner: Ray Davis, Buffalo

Punt returner: Chimera Dike, Tennessee

Special teamer: Devon Key, Denver

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Drake Maye, New England

Running back: James Cook, Buffalo

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Wide receivers: George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans

All-purpose: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta

Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center: Aaron Brewer, Miami

Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Right tackle: Darnell Wright, Chicago

Second-team defense

Edge rushers: Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit

Interior linemen: Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle

Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta, Talanoa Hufanga, Denver*; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay*

Second-team special teams

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick returner: Kavontae Turpin, Dallas

Punt returner: Marcus Jones, New England

Special teamer: Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

* — tied for second-team spot