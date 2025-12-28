Former Gator Chimere Dike sets NFL rookie record during breakout season

Former Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike continues to add to one of the most productive rookie seasons in NFL history.

During Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Dike surpassed Hall of Famer Jim Brown for the most all-purpose yards by a rookie in a single season, breaking a record that had stood since 1988.

Dike now sits at 2,344 all-purpose yards after recording 75 yards through the third quarter. His production included 33 yards on kickoff returns and a 42-yard reception as the Titans held a 20-17 lead over the Saints in the third quarter.

The milestone is the latest highlight in a breakout rookie campaign for the former Gator. Dike leads the NFL in all-purpose yards and kickoff return yards, while also ranking among the league’s most dangerous returners on punts. His ability to impact games in multiple ways has made him a central piece of Tennessee’s offense and special teams units.

Earlier this week, Dike was named a Pro Bowl starter, becoming one of the few rookies in franchise history to earn the honor. He also finished first among AFC returners in fan voting, a reflection of his national impact during his first NFL season.

Dike has produced touchdowns as both a receiver and returner, joining rare company among rookies who have scored in multiple phases. His combination of speed, vision and physicality has consistently flipped field position and created scoring chances for the Titans.

The record-setting season adds another notable NFL accomplishment for Florida’s program. With time still remaining against New Orleans and games left on the schedule, Dike’s rookie totals continue to climb as he builds one of the league’s most impressive first-year resumes.

