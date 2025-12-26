Christmas Day Magic: Malik Davis has breakout performance in Cowboys win

Former Gators standout Malik Davis had the biggest game of his NFL career on Christmas Day as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 30-23. Davis ran for 103 yards on 20 carries, his first 100-yard rushing game in the NFL.

The Cowboys relied on a physical running attack to control the game. Dallas finished with a season-high 211 rushing yards, with Davis leading the charge. He consistently picked up tough yards between the tackles and helped the Cowboys maintain momentum throughout a gritty, back-and-forth matchup.

“He’s played incredibly well. He had over 100 yards today. I was trying to get him the ball (more), but literally I looked over and his eye was all swollen. It looks like he took a right hand from (Mike) Tyson. I’m so proud of him, man. He ran hard,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

“We knew we had to play a physical game. When you guys go in there, you will see a few of the guys look like they were in a heavyweight title fight. Malik Davis, his arm is all beat up and bloody and his eye is swollen. We were running out of bodies there on offense.”

From practice squad to breakout

Davis has spent much of his NFL career moving between the practice squad and the active roster. He went undrafted in 2022 after a productive career at Florida, where he rushed for 1,470 yards and caught 70 passes for 726 yards.

“When we let Malik go, we said maybe a change of scenery is good for you. We said, ‘Hey, a change of scenery is good.’ Some guys figure it out. He went home, sat home and had a couple of workouts, but no one bid. When he came back, he was a different person. The way he approached everything from the preparation to the professionalism, everything was different. That’s the power when being on the outside looking in,” Schottenheimer said.

Malik Davis is making a strong case for the 2026 season

Davis is a free agent after the 2025 season. His Christmas performance shows he can contribute as a workhorse back when given the chance. With this performance, he is making a strong case for the Cowboys to re-sign him or for other teams to give him a look next season.

The Tampa native has shown that when given the opportunity, he can run hard, handle contact and deliver in a tough and physical game. Davis’ journey from Florida to the NFL practice squad to a breakout performance shows his persistence and growth as a professional.

