CJ Ingram re-signs with Florida Gators for 2026-27 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gators have secured their entire returning backcourt for next season. The latest re-signing is CJ Ingram, who has inked a new deal with Florida Victorious.

Ingram joins six backcourt players in Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown, Alex Lloyd, and Alex Kovatchev, all of whom re-signed with UF recently.

Ingram appeared in 21 games as a true freshman, averaging 2.2 points and 0.9 rebounds. He shot 45.7% from the floor and 50% from 3 (8-for-16).

Ingram had his best performance in the regular-season home finale. He logged season highs for points (8) and minutes (13), shooting 2-for-3 beyond the arc.

Ingram stepped up against Mississippi State with Thomas Haugh sidelined for the game.

“I’m really proud of CJ Ingram,” UF coach Todd Golden said after the win vs. MSU. “A guy that hasn’t gotten a lot of time this year. We told him he had to be ready tonight with Tommy not being able to play, and I think we put him in when we were down either 8 or 10 in the first half and I think he was +20, which was absolutely fantastic. Really proud of him getting ready the way he was.”

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Ingram was the nation’s No. 23 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry rankings.

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