College Football Hall of Fame ballot includes 3 Gators

Three Florida Gators football greats have been included on the 2027 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame by the National Football Foundation.

Those players are: Alex Brown, Kevin Carter and Percy Harvin.

Brown, a defensive end, played for the Gators from 1998-2001. He was a two-time first-team All-American, earning consensus honors in 2001. He also was finalist for the Lombardi and Nagurski awards as a senior. In 2001, Brown was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year; overall, he was a three-time first-team All-SEC player.

Brown has the UF record for career sacks (33) and single-season sacks (13 in 1999) sacks.

Carter, a defensive lineman/end, played at UF from 1991–94 and was on the first three official SEC championship teams in Gators history. He was a 1994 consensus All-American. Additionally, Carter was a three-time All-SEC player. He ranks in the top-10 all-time at UF with 21.5 sacks and 42.5 tackles for loss.

Harvin was a two-time first-team All-American at Florida from 2006-08 and was a key member on two teams that won national championships and SEC titles. Though listed as a receiver, Harvin also was dominant rushing the football. A three-time first-team All-SEC performer, he was the first UF player in history to have 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game. In 2007, he led the country in rushing yards per attempt (9.2).

In his three seasons, Harvin had 133 catches for 1,929 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 194 rushes for 1,852 yards and 19 scores.

All three players also had solid NFL careers after college.

These three greats are looking to join a list from Florida that includes 15 Hall of Famers — 10 players and five coaches. Steve Spurrier was inducted both as a player and coach. Former UF coach Urban Meyer, part of the 2025 class, is the most recent Gator to join the Hall.

The NFF will reveal who is selected early next year.

Players Position Years at UF Year Inducted Dale Van Sickel E 1927-29 1975 Steve Spurrier QB 1964-66 1986 Jack Youngblood DE 1968-70 1992 Emmitt Smith RB 1987-89 2006 Wilber Marshall LB 1980-83 2008 Carlos Alvarez WR 1969-71 2011 Danny Wuerffel QB 1993-96 2013 Wes Chandler WR 1974-77 2015 Lomas Brown OL 1981-84 2020 Tim Tebow QB 2006-09 2023