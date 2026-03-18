'Come On, Cormani': Brandon Harris challenges star CB to elevate

'Come On, Cormani': Brandon Harris challenges star CB to elevateby: Keith Niebuhr55 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppGainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain (25) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesFor first-year Florida Gators cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris, the timeline is clear: it’s time for redshirt junior Cormani McClain to elevate from promise to elite production.