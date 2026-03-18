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'Come On, Cormani': Brandon Harris challenges star CB to elevate

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr55 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3
USATSI_27248431
Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain (25) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

For first-year Florida Gators cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris, the timeline is clear: it’s time for redshirt junior Cormani McClain to elevate from promise to elite production.

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