Cooper Walls among latest portal entries for Florida

Two more players from the Florida Gators baseball program entered the transfer portal on Friday, including former starting pitcher Cooper Walls. The other departure was junior outfielder Blake Brookins.

Walls served as Florida’s Sunday starter to open 2026 and had a 3-3 record on the year. He posted a 7.17 ERA with 37.2 innings pitched, 34 runs allowed and 37 strikeouts.

Walls set the tone at No. 5 FSU with 3.1 innings of one-run ball in a 4-3 thriller to complete the season sweep of the Seminoles at Dick Howser Stadium.

However, Walls got the start in the Gainesville Regional final and did not deliver in UF’s season-ending loss to Troy. He walked two leadoff batters and gave up two runs and two hits with two strikeouts before he was pulled after 1.0 inning.

Walls transferred from Hawaii after he was named the 2025 Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year. He posted a 3.73 ERA and 45-to-15 strikeout to walk ratio across 60.1 innings pitched.

Brookins made no appearances this season as a junior. He played in four games and made two starts at designated hitter in 2025, batting .300 with two doubles, two runs scored, one hit-by-pitch and one stolen base.

UF now has seven outgoing transfers with Walls and Brookins, joining infielder Kolt Myers, lefty McCall Biemiller and right-handed pitchers Christian Rodriguez, Matthew Jenkins and Cooper Moss.

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