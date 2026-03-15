Current bracket projections for the Florida Gators

The defending national champion Florida Gators may have been pummeled by Vanderbilt in Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinals, but their hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament are still very much alive. It helps that UConn and Houston — two other teams in the hunt for that coveted spot — also suffered losses Saturday.

According to several prominent bracketologists, Todd Golden’s squad remains a strong candidate to land one of the four top seeds.

Ranked No. 4 nationally, Florida is 26–7 overall and captured the SEC regular-season championship.

NET ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)

Quad 1 record: 12-6

Quad 2 record: 6-1

Quad 3 record: 3-0

Quad 4 record: 5-0

KenPom ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)

Torvik ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)

Now, here’s where some popular bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …

Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators earning a high seed

*Bracketology from ESPN.com — Joe Lunardi (Last updated 3/15/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region No. 2 seed: Houston

-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Kennesaw State/Prairie View A&M

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (8) – Villanova (9) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*CBS SPORTS (Last updated 3/14/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region Top seed: UF

*USA Today (Last updated 3/15/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region No. 2 seed: UConn

-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Howard/Lehigh

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: lowa (8) – Saint Louis (9) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*FOX Sports (Last updated 3/14/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region No. 2 seed: Houston

-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Howard/UMBC

-Site: Not listed

-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (8) – Saint Louis (9) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*Bracketville — (Last updated 3/14/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region No. 2 seed: Houston

-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Howard/Idaho

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Ohio State (8) – Utah State(9) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 3/13/26)

–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)

-Region: TBD

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region No. 2 seed: Houston

-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Queens

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: Saint Louis (8) — N.C. State (9) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Michigan, Arizona

*Bleacher Report (Last updated 3/15/26)SATURDAY

Top 4 seeds

Duke Arizona Michigan Florida



