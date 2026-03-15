Current bracket projections for the Florida Gators
The defending national champion Florida Gators may have been pummeled by Vanderbilt in Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinals, but their hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament are still very much alive. It helps that UConn and Houston — two other teams in the hunt for that coveted spot — also suffered losses Saturday.
According to several prominent bracketologists, Todd Golden’s squad remains a strong candidate to land one of the four top seeds.
Ranked No. 4 nationally, Florida is 26–7 overall and captured the SEC regular-season championship.
NET ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)
Quad 1 record: 12-6
Quad 2 record: 6-1
Quad 3 record: 3-0
Quad 4 record: 5-0
KenPom ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)
Torvik ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)
Now, here’s where some popular bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …
Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators earning a high seed
*Bracketology from ESPN.com — Joe Lunardi (Last updated 3/15/26)
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region No. 2 seed: Houston
-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Kennesaw State/Prairie View A&M
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (8) – Villanova (9) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*CBS SPORTS (Last updated 3/14/26)
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region Top seed: UF
Top 10
- 1
Intel on a 5-star
5-star OL Maxwell Hiller on why Florida is at No. 1
- 2
No. 1 seed likely for Gators?
Joe Lunardi predicts Florida Gators' NCAA Tournament seed after Saturday's loss
- 3
Todd Golden confident about seeding
UF's coach thinks Gators have earned a 1-seed despite the loss
- 4
5-star Texas commit talks Gators
Easton Royal says Florida is 'One of the biggest threats'
- 5
New RPM for Gators
Projecting Florida Gators to land 5-star prospect
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*USA Today (Last updated 3/15/26)
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region No. 2 seed: UConn
-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Howard/Lehigh
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: lowa (8) – Saint Louis (9) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*FOX Sports (Last updated 3/14/26)
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region No. 2 seed: Houston
-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Howard/UMBC
-Site: Not listed
-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (8) – Saint Louis (9) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*Bracketville — (Last updated 3/14/26)
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region No. 2 seed: Houston
-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Howard/Idaho
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Ohio State (8) – Utah State(9) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 3/13/26)
–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)
-Region: TBD
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region No. 2 seed: Houston
-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Queens
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: Saint Louis (8) — N.C. State (9) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Michigan, Arizona
*Bleacher Report (Last updated 3/15/26)SATURDAY
Top 4 seeds
- Duke
- Arizona
- Michigan
- Florida