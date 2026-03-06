Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators





Can the defending national champion Florida Gators secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? According to prominent bracketologists, they’re getting close. But time is running out.

Right now, the Gators are red-hot, riding a 10-game winning streak that has propelled them into prime position heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Todd Golden’s squad, which plays at Kentucky on Saturday, has already clinched the SEC championship.

Ranked No. 5 nationally, Florida enters its regular-season finale this weekend with a 24–6 overall record and a 15–2 mark in conference play.

Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Friday:

NET ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)

Quad 1 record: 11-5

Quad 2 record: 6-1

Quad 3 record: 2-0

Quad 4 record: 5-0

KenPom ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)

Torvik ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)

Now, here’s where some popular bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …

Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators squarely in the field

*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 3/6/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: UConn

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Merrimack

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Villanova (7) – Texas A&M (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*USA Today (Last updated 3/6/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: UConn

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Troy

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Miami (7) – UCLA (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*FOX Sports (Last updated 3/3/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Troy

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: St. Louis (7) – UCLA (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Bracketville — (Last updated 3/6/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 East Tennessee State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Saint Mary’s (7) – Texas A&M (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 3/4/26)

–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)

-Region: TBD

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region Top seed: Florida

-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Marist

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: Miami (8) — UCLA (9) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Michigan, Arizona

*Bleacher Report (Last updated 3/3/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 East Tennessee State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: UCF (7) — Miami (OH) (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Sporting News (Last updated 3/2/26)

-Region: TBD

-UF’s Seed: No. 2



