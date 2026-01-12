Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators
At roughly the halfway point of the regular season in college basketball, some NCAA Tournament projections already are coming out. With the Florida Gators sitting at 11-5 overall, 2-1 in the SEC following Saturday’s 91-67 win over No. 21 Tennessee, UF looks to be squarely in the field as of today. That’s because the Gators have the No. 15 position in the NET Rankings, the NCAA’s primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. Entering this week’s games, Todd Golden and Co. have won six of their last seven.
Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Friday:
NET ranking: 15 (Michigan is No. 1)
Quad 1 record: 3-4
Quad 2 record: 2-1
Quad 3 record: 1-0
Quad 4 record: 5-0
KenPom ranking: 12 (Michigan is No. 1)
Now, here’s where some notable bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …
Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators in the field
*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 1/9/26)
-Region: South
-Seed: No. 6 (Iowa State is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 1 Miami-OH
-Site: Oklahoma City, Okla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Nebraska (3) – Temple (14) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Arizona (West), UConn (East), Michigan (Midwest)
*FOX Sports — Mike DeCourcy (Last updated 1/10/26)
-Region: South
-Seed: No. 8 (Iowa State is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 9 St. John’s
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: Iowa State (1) – LIU (16) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (East), Arizona (West), Michigan (Midwest)
*Bracketville — Dave’s Bracket (Last updated 1/9/26)
-Region: East
-Seed: No. 6 (UConn is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 11 Yale
-Site: Oklahoma City, Okla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Houston (3) – East Tennessee State (14) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Iowa State (South), Arizona (West), Michigan (Midwest)
*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 1/9/26)
–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)
-Region: TBD
-Seed: No. 4 (Arizona is No. 1 in the same bracket)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 Hofstra
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: Louisville (5) – Murray State (12) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Michigan, Iowa State, Duke