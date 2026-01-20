Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators
The red-hot Florida Gators are rising in the most recent NCAA Tournament projections. With UF sitting at 13-5 overall, 4-1 in the SEC after four straight wins, Todd Golden and Co. are trending in the right direction.
Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Tuesday:
NET ranking: 15 (Michigan is No. 1)
Quad 1 record: 5-5
Quad 2 record: 2-0
Quad 3 record: 1-0
Quad 4 record: 5-0
KenPom ranking: 9 (Michigan is No. 1)
Now, here’s where some notable bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …
Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators squarely in the field
*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 1/20/26)
-Region: Midwest
-Seed: No. 4 (Michigan is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 Troy
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Kansas (5) – Murray State (12) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Arizona (West), UConn (South), Duke (East)
*USA Today (Last updated 1/15/26)
-Region: Midwest
-Seed: No. 4 (Michigan is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 UNC Wilmington
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina (5) – McNeese State (12) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (East), Duke (South), Arizona (West)
*FOX Sports — Mike DeCourcy (Last updated 1/16/26)
-Region: East
-Seed: No. 5 (UConn is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 12 Utah Valley
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: Texas Tech (4) – High Point (13) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Michigan (South), Nebraska (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*Bracketville — Dave’s Bracket (Last updated 1/20/26)
-Region: East
-Seed: No. 4 (Duke is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 UNC-Wilmington
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Kansas (5) – Murray State (12) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (Midwest), Arizona (West), Michigan (South)
*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 1/19/26)
–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)
-Region: TBD
-Seed: No. 4 (Duke is No. 1 in the same bracket)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 High Point
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: Alabama (5) – Belmont (12) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Michigan, Arizona, Gonzaga