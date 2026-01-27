Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators
The Florida Gators men's basketball team dropped a few spots in the latest Associated Press Poll on Monday....
Takeaways from the 76-67 loss for the No. 16 Florida Gators against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday in Gainesville....
As disappointing, and somewhat surprising, as the Florida Gators' 76-67 home loss Saturday to Auburn was, it didn't ding UF too much in the NCAA NET...
Everything Florida Gators coach Todd Golden said after his team's 76-67 loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday....
Live updates from Saturday's matchup between the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers in Gainesville....
In rematch of last year's Final Four, the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 4 p.m....
The No. 16-ranked Florida Gators men's basketball team has another home game on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers....
Each month, Gators Online takes a look at how three NBA rookies from the Florida Gators' 2025 national championship team — Will Richard, Walter...
Entering Saturday’s home game vs. Auburn, the Florida Gators have to feel great about where things stand....
Florida Gators coach Todd Golden weighed in on Charles Bediako during his Gator Talk radio show on Thursday night....
Takeaways from the 79-61 win for the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators over the LSU Tigers on Tuesday in Gainesville....
Florida Gators starting junior center Rueben Chinyelu is averaging 14.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in SEC play....
Everything Florida Gators coach Todd Golden said after his team's 79-61 win over the LSU Tigers on Tuesday....
Live blog from Tuesday's SEC matchup between the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers in Gainesville....
The red-hot Florida Gators are rising in the most recent NCAA Tournament projections. With UF sitting at 13-5 overall, 4-1 in the SEC after four...
The No. 16-ranked Florida Gators men's basketball team is back at home on Tuesday night against the LSU Tigers....
Florida Gators starting center Reuben Chinyelu has been named the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday....
The Florida Gators men's basketball team are once again ranked in the latest Associated Press Poll on Monday....
Takeaways from the No. 19 Florida Gators' 98-94 victory over the 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday....
The Florida Gators are on quite a run, beating three ranked teams and winning twice on the road in the past two weeks....
Xaivian Lee made history in No. 99 and Florida coach Todd Golden wants him wearing it the rest of the season....
Here’s everything Florida coach Todd Golden said after the Gators' 98-94 win over No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday....
Live blog from Saturday's top-25 matchup between the No. 19 Florida Gators and 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores....
A preview of Saturday's top-25 matchup between the No. 19 Florida Gators and the 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores....
The No. 19 Florida Gators men's basketball team is on the road Saturday against the 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores....