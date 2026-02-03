Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are coming off a memorable two-game stretch. First came the historic blowout at South Carolina (95-48). Next, there was Sunday’s 100-77 beatdown of No. 23 Alabama. After those two wins, the NCAA Tournament projections for Todd Golden‘s team look good. With UF sitting at 16-6 overall, 7-2 in the SEC entering Saturday’s road game at Texas A&M, the Gators remain in a strong position to earn a high seed in the postseason.

Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Tuesday:

NET ranking: 12 (Duke is No. 1)

Quad 1 record: 4-5

Quad 2 record: 6-1

Quad 3 record: 1-0

Quad 4 record: 5-0

KenPom ranking: 7 (Michigan is No. 1)

Now, here’s where some notable bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …

Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators squarely in the field

*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 2/3/26)

-Region: East

-Seed: No. 3 (Duke is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Winthrop

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (6) – USC/San Diego State (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Arizona (West), UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest)

*USA Today (Last updated 2/3/26)

-Region: Midwest

-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 East Tennessee State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (6) – New Mexico/Ohio State (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*FOX Sports — Mike DeCourcy (Last updated 1/30/26)

-Region: East

-Seed: No. 5 (UConn is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 12 Yale

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: Purdue (4) – Troy (13) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (South), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*Bracketville — Dave’s Bracket (Last updated 1/30/26)

-Region: West

-Seed: No. 4 (Arizona is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 North Dakota State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina (5) – Liberty (12) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest)

*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 2/2/26)

–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)

-Region: TBD

-Seed: No. 3 (Iowa State is No. 1 in the same bracket)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 UNC Wilmington

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: Tennessee (6) – Tulsa (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Michigan, Arizona

*Hoops HQ (Last updated 2/1/26)

-Region: South

-Seed: No. 4 (UConn is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 Stephen F. Austin

-Site: Philadelphia, Pa.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Texas Tech (5) – Belmont (12) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West), Duke (East)

