Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are on a roll. And the people who make NCAA Tournament bracket projections have taken notice. With UF sitting at 17-6 overall, 8-2 in the SEC entering Wednesday’s road game at Georgia, the Gators remain in a strong position to earn a high seed in the postseason. And with that, they very well might end up playing in Tampa to open the tournament.

Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Tuesday:

NET ranking: 9 (Michigan is No. 1)

Quad 1 record: 6-4

Quad 2 record: 5-2

Quad 3 record: 1-0

Quad 4 record: 5-0

KenPom ranking: 7 (Michigan is No. 1)

Now, here’s where some notable bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …

Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators squarely in the field

*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 2/10/26)

-Region: West

-Seed: No. 3 (Arizona is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Winthrop

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (6) – Miami-OH (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest)

*USA Today (Last updated 2/10/26)

-Region: Midwest

-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Portland State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Brigham Young (6) – Ohio State/Miami (Fla.) (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Houston (South), Arizona (West)

*FOX Sports (Last updated 2/6/26)

-Region: East

-Seed: No. 4 (Duke is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 N. Dakota State

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: Texas Tech (5) – Tulsa (12) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*Bracketville — Dave’s Bracket (Last updated 2/10/26)

-Region: Midwest

-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Winthrop

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: St. John’s (6) – Santa Clara (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 2/8/26)

–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)

-Region: TBD

-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1 in the same bracket)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 E. Tennessee State

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina (6) – Santa Clara (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Arizona, Illinois

*Hoops HQ (Last updated 2/8/26)

-Region: Midwest

-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1)

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 North Dakota State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (6) – UCLA/Oklahoma State (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (South), Duke (East), Arizona (West)

