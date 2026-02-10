Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators
The Florida Gators are on a roll. And the people who make NCAA Tournament bracket projections have taken notice. With UF sitting at 17-6 overall, 8-2 in the SEC entering Wednesday’s road game at Georgia, the Gators remain in a strong position to earn a high seed in the postseason. And with that, they very well might end up playing in Tampa to open the tournament.
Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Tuesday:
NET ranking: 9 (Michigan is No. 1)
Quad 1 record: 6-4
Quad 2 record: 5-2
Quad 3 record: 1-0
Quad 4 record: 5-0
KenPom ranking: 7 (Michigan is No. 1)
Now, here’s where some notable bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …
Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators squarely in the field
*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 2/10/26)
-Region: West
-Seed: No. 3 (Arizona is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Winthrop
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (6) – Miami-OH (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest)
*USA Today (Last updated 2/10/26)
-Region: Midwest
-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Portland State
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Brigham Young (6) – Ohio State/Miami (Fla.) (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Houston (South), Arizona (West)
*FOX Sports (Last updated 2/6/26)
-Region: East
-Seed: No. 4 (Duke is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 13 N. Dakota State
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: Texas Tech (5) – Tulsa (12) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*Bracketville — Dave’s Bracket (Last updated 2/10/26)
-Region: Midwest
-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Winthrop
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: St. John’s (6) – Santa Clara (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)
*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 2/8/26)
–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)
-Region: TBD
-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1 in the same bracket)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 E. Tennessee State
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina (6) – Santa Clara (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Arizona, Illinois
*Hoops HQ (Last updated 2/8/26)
-Region: Midwest
-Seed: No. 3 (Michigan is No. 1)
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 North Dakota State
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Clemson (6) – UCLA/Oklahoma State (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (South), Duke (East), Arizona (West)