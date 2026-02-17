Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are on a heater right now, having won 10 of their last 11 games. With those victories, Todd Golden’s team has significantly boosted its prospects of winning the SEC—and earning a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. No. 12 UF is sitting at 19-6 overall, 10-2 in the league, entering Tuesday’s home game vs. South Carolina, which the Gators beat by 47 points just a few weeks ago.

Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Tuesday:

NET ranking: 9 (Michigan is No. 1)

Quad 1 record: 8-5

Quad 2 record: 5-1

Quad 3 record: 1-0

Quad 4 record: 5-0

KenPom ranking: 5 (Michigan is No. 1)

Torvik ranking: 4 (Michigan is No. 1)

Now, here’s where some notable bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …

Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators squarely in the field

*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 2/17/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 3

-Region Top seed: UConn

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Austin Peay

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: BYU (6) – Miami-OH (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*USA Today (Last updated 2/17/26)

-Region: East

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: Duke

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Austin Peay

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Villanova (7) – Indiana (Fla.) (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*FOX Sports (Last updated 2/13/26)

-Region: West

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: Arizona

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 East Tennessee State

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: Utah State (7) – Miami (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest)

*Bracketville — (Last updated 2/17/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 3

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Austin Peay

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: St. John’s (6) – Miami-Ohio (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 2/16/26)

–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)

-Region: TBD

-UF’s Seed: No. 3

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Portland State

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: St. John’s (6) — San Diego State (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Arizona, Illinois

*Bleacher Report (Last updated 2/17/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 3

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Austin Peay

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Saint Louis (6) — TCU (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Sporting News (Last updated 2/16/26)

-Region: TBD

-UF’s Seed: No. 3



