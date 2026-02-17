Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators
The Florida Gators are on a heater right now, having won 10 of their last 11 games. With those victories, Todd Golden’s team has significantly boosted its prospects of winning the SEC—and earning a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. No. 12 UF is sitting at 19-6 overall, 10-2 in the league, entering Tuesday’s home game vs. South Carolina, which the Gators beat by 47 points just a few weeks ago.
Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Tuesday:
NET ranking: 9 (Michigan is No. 1)
Quad 1 record: 8-5
Quad 2 record: 5-1
Quad 3 record: 1-0
Quad 4 record: 5-0
KenPom ranking: 5 (Michigan is No. 1)
Torvik ranking: 4 (Michigan is No. 1)
Now, here’s where some notable bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …
Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators squarely in the field
*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 2/17/26)
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 3
-Region Top seed: UConn
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Austin Peay
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: BYU (6) – Miami-OH (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*USA Today (Last updated 2/17/26)
-Region: East
-UF’s Seed: No. 2
-Region Top seed: Duke
-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Austin Peay
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Villanova (7) – Indiana (Fla.) (10) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*FOX Sports (Last updated 2/13/26)
-Region: West
-UF’s Seed: No. 2
-Region Top seed: Arizona
-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 East Tennessee State
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: Utah State (7) – Miami (10) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Michigan (Midwest)
*Bracketville — (Last updated 2/17/26)
-Region: Midwest
-UF’s Seed: No. 3
-Region Top seed: Michigan
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Austin Peay
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: St. John’s (6) – Miami-Ohio (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)
*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 2/16/26)
–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)
-Region: TBD
-UF’s Seed: No. 3
-Region Top seed: Michigan
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Portland State
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: St. John’s (6) — San Diego State (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Arizona, Illinois
*Bleacher Report (Last updated 2/17/26)
-Region: Midwest
-UF’s Seed: No. 3
-Region Top seed: Michigan
-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Austin Peay
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Saint Louis (6) — TCU (11) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)
*Sporting News (Last updated 2/16/26)
-Region: TBD
-UF’s Seed: No. 3