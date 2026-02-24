Current NCAA Tournament projections for Florida Gators





The defending national champions look every bit like a serious threat to repeat. The Florida Gators are red-hot, riding a seven-game winning streak that has vaulted them into prime position down the stretch. With each victory, Todd Golden’s squad has strengthened its grip on the SEC race—and improved its chances of securing a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ranked No. 7 in the country, UF enters Wednesday’s road matchup at Texas with a 21–6 overall record and a 12–2 mark in conference play.

Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Tuesday:

NET ranking: 7 (Michigan is No. 1)

Quad 1 record: 8-5

Quad 2 record: 7-1

Quad 3 record: 1-0

Quad 4 record: 5-0

KenPom ranking: 5 (Michigan is No. 1)

Torvik ranking: 4 (Michigan is No. 1)

Now, here’s where some notable bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …

Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators squarely in the field

*Bracketology from ESPN.com (Last updated 2/24/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 3

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 East Tennessee State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina (6) – TCU / New Mexico (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*USA Today (Last updated 2/24/26)

-Region: East

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: Duke

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Appalachian State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina State (7) – Indiana (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: lowa State (South), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*FOX Sports (Last updated 2/20/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 3

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Troy

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: Louisville (6) – Ohio State/New Mexico (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Bracketville — (Last updated 2/24/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 3

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 Portland State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina (6) – TCU / Indiana (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 2/22/26)

–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)

-Region: TBD

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: Duke

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Navy

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina State (7) — Texas (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Michigan, Arizona, Illinois

*Bleacher Report (Last updated 2/24/26)

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 3

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 14 East Tennessee State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: North Carolina (6) — Indiana/Texas (11) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Sporting News (Last updated 2/23/26)

-Region: TBD

-UF’s Seed: No. 2



