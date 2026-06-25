D1Baseball names Aidan King, Brendan Lawson All-Americans

After stellar 2026 seasons, two Florida Gators baseball players — right-handed pitcher Aidan King and shortstop Brendan Lawson — have been named D1Baseball All-Americans. Both players were second-team choices.

Per UF, “King’s selection by D1Baseball officially makes him a Unanimous All-American after receiving honors from all five major publications.”

King, a sophomore from Jacksonville, Fla., was stellar on the mound for the Gators this season, as the team’s ace and Game-1 SEC series starter. He went 8-2 with a 3.21 ERA, recorded a 1.03 WHIP and 92-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 87.0 innings. King held opposing hitters to a .218 batting average while allowing only four homers — an average of 0.4 home runs per nine innings.

Lawson, a sophomore from Toronto, Canada, batted .312 and led the SEC with a .511 on-base percentage. He was tops on the Florida team with 19 home runs and a 1.210 OPS. Lawson contributed 14 stolen bases, which was second among all Gators.

The Gators finished the season 41-21. They were the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament but were unable to advance past the Gainesville Regional

2026 Florida Baseball All-America Honors

—Aidan King, SP* – First Team (NCBWA), Second Team (ABCA, BA, D1B, PG)

—Brendan Lawson, SS – Second Team (BA, D1B)

—Caden McDonald, UT – First Team (CBF), Second Team (BA, NCBWA, PG)

*2026 Unanimous All-American

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