Dallas Wilson re-signs with Florida for his sophomore season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson is returning to school for his sophomore season. He has signed a new NIL deal with Florida Victorious.

Wilson earned a redshirt as a true freshman. He started in all four of his appearances before suffering a season-ending foot injury in the Georgia game.

Despite seeing limited action, Wilson made his present felt in the starting lineup. He finished the year with 12 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson missed the first four games of the season and most of training camp with a left foot injury. He was in a hard cast and then a walking boot while sidelined.

Wilson had a record-setting performance in his UF debut against No. 9 Texas. He caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Florida’s 29-21 win.

“It meant everything,” Dallas Wilson said after his first game. “I had [DJ Lag[way] pushing me on, I had all the coaches. It’s just a good belief. Everybody believed in everybody, so it was good coming out there with all the guys.”

Wilson set the program record for yards, receptions and scores by a true freshman in their first career start. He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Wilson made the play of the game against the Longhorns with his 55-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

“That was a crazy play actually,” he said. “I won off the line, off my release with the corner. Corner had fell to the floor. Lag it threw the ball up to me, caught it, and after that I just let my talent take over. It was just boom from there.”

Wilson is the ninth UF football player to announce a new deal with Florida Victorious. Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., wide receiver Vernell Brown III, linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, safety Bryce Thornton, cornerback Dijon Johnson, EDGE rushers Kamran James and LJ McCray are the others.

