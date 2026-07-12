Dates set for Florida's first practice, fall camp schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators report for fall training camp during the first week of August. The team’s first practice will be on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Gators Online has learned.

The Gators are scheduled to hold their first scrimmage Aug. 15 and the second scrimmage Aug. 22, both on Saturdays. UF will have its last practice of training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

After camp concludes, the Gators will take a few days off before beginning their game week prep for the 2026 season opener against Florida Atlantic University on Sept. 5 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

The Florida football team is currently going through summer workouts with director of football performance Rusty Whitt and his staff. Here’s intel and numbers from those workouts.

Jon Sumrall on his first spring at UF

“I felt growth. I think we have to continue to live in that weight room so we can get stronger so we can play with a little bit more movement on the line of scrimmage at times. I think the guys embraced the way we want to play the game, which is with an edge, a chip on your shoulder, blue-collar mindset. That travels. In this league, if you don’t have it, it gets exposed really fast. I’ve seen it on the good and bad with my own two eyes. I think the guys have embraced it, I think we still have a long way to go there, but there’s been a lot of growth. And I do think they’ve really accepted the challenge of stepping up and being a more physical football team. We’re going to continue to grow upon that and build upon it.”

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) Network Sept. 5 Florida Atlantic Gainesville, Florida 7:45 p.m. SEC Network Sept. 12 Campbell Gainesville, Florida 5:30 p.m. SEC Network+ Sept. 19 at Auburn Auburn, Alabama 7:00 p.m. ESPN Sept. 26 Ole Miss Gainesville, Florida Flex TBA Oct. 3 at Missouri Columbia, Missouri Flex TBA Oct. 10 South Carolina Gainesville, Florida Early TBA Oct. 17 at Texas Austin, Texas Early TBA Oct. 24 Bye Oct. 31 Georgia Atlanta, Georgia 3:30 p.m. ABC Nov. 7 Oklahoma Gainesville, Florida Flex TBA Nov. 14 at Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky Night TBA Nov. 21 Vanderbilt Gainesville, Florida Early TBA Nov. 27 (Friday) at Florida State Tallahassee, Florida 3:30 p.m. ABC

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