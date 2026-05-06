Defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou commits to Florida

The Florida Gators’ wave of spring commitments isn’t slowing down. Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou is the latest to pull the trigger and commit to the Orange and Blue. Keumajou picked the Gators over finalists Auburn, Georgia, and Miami. UF has led for Stive-Bentley Keumajou since the start of the spring and never wavered.

Florida’s big recruiting week continues with this commitment. Keumajou is the third comitment for the Orange and Blue in the last two days.

Consistency was key

Stive-Bentley Keumajou saw his recruitment skyrocket earlier this year with a wave of offers. He arrived in the U.S. last summer from the U.K. His junior season was his first playing football, so there are raw areas in his game. However, his 6-foot-2 1/2, 295-pound frame and athleticism caught the attention of college coaches. Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman offered Keumajou in January and consistently pushed for the high upside defender. Several other UF staffers were also involved, including head coach Jon Sumrall.

“The way they treat me, the constant communication,” Stive-Bentley Keumajou said of the Gators. “The head coach talks to me every day. I have taken multiple visits to Gainesville, including one for the spring game, and I feel like I’m a top priority when it comes to Florida. They treat me really well and support me.”

With only one season of football under his belt, Keumajou will enter Florida’s program with much to learn. However, UF’s staff believes that his ceiling is very high and that there are strong tools to work with now. The Gators think they can coach him up and use him all over their defensive front.

“[Florida’s staff] said that I can play the speed and power counter,” Stive-Bentley Keumajou said. “He said I can play anywhere on the line except for the edge.”

Stive-Bentley Keumajou is comitment No. 13 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, UF now sits with 13 commitments in the 2027 class. Dillard joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks 3-star safety Kailib Dillard, and Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick on the commitment list.

Stive-Bentley Keumajou played both offensive and defensive line last season for Coral Gables High School. However, we were unable to find his stats. He also kicked and punted for his high school.

Kailib Dillard is the No. 475 overall prospect and No. 48 defensive lineman in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.