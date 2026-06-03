Defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes commits to Florida

The Florida Gators already landed a pair of official visitors from last weekend’s batch, but weren’t done making moves. Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton 3-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes also committed to the Gators following his extended stay in The Swamp. The Gators beat out Georgia, Penn State, and Nebraska to land their latest addition to the 2027 class.

Florida’s staff and program made a huge impact

Zahmar Tookes had an impressive visit to Florida in the spring, and followed that up with another big trip this weekend. As he made his rounds in Gainesville over the last few days, it was the Florida coaching staff that helped move the needle.

I love the coaches and love (defensive line) coach (Gerald) Chatman. I really love the d-line staff…coach Sax, coach Chat. I love them so much.”

Tookes also likes his fit in UF’s defense.

“[Florida] said the way they see me is sort of like Jayden Woods in their defense in some situations. He also said that I could be a field-side end there. I’m in love with that idea, so that’s perfect for me. Playing defensive end sounded like their main plan, but because I’m so athletic, I’m versatile enough to play the JACK. Florida thinks I can play both JACK and end, though.”

Zahmar Tookes is comitment No. 18 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of 3-star DL Zahmar Tookes, UF now sits with 19 commitments in the 2027 class.

Tookes joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, Port Charlotte (Fla.) 4-star wide receiver Elias Pearl, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Swainsboro (Ga.) 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith, Lithonia (Ga.) 4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 4-star running back Andrew Beard, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas, Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks 3-star safety Kailib Dillard, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick, and District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara 3-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden in the class.

Zahmar Tookes is the No. 657 overall prospect and No. 64 defensive lineman in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. Rivals standalone rankings are much higher on Tookes, where he ranks No. 182 overall and as the No. 20-ranked defensive lineman.