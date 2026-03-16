Despite a loss, Florida Gators hold steady in polls with No. 1 seed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Florida Gators held steady in the polls despite their loss in the SEC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday. UF is still ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, which are the second-to-last rankings before the final top 25 polls after the Big Dance.

The Gators (26-7, 16-2 SEC) won their 12th game in a row Friday in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals against Kentucky, beating the Wildcats for the second time in a row. Alex Condon posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Thomas Haugh scored 13 points and Xaivian Lee added 11, while Rueben Chinyelu grabbed 10 rebounds.

RELATED: Florida Gators hold off Kentucky with Alex Condon, stingy defense

Florida its winning streak snapped Saturday in the 91-74 loss to Vanderbilt. The Commodores scored 24 points off 14 turnovers, including nine in the first half, and shot 48% from 3-point range, making twice as many triples (10-for-21) as UF.

RELATED: Turnovers, perimeter defense doom Florida Gators in loss to Vandy

The Gators are the top seed in the South Region and will play Prairie View A&M or Lehigh on Friday in Tampa, Fla. If UF advances, it faces the winner of Clemson (8) vs. Iowa (9) on Sunday.

“The conference tournament, it’s a one-and-done to win it. But we knew we had the NCAA Tournament behind it. Whereas this week, if we lose on Friday or Sunday, we’re done. The season’s over and that’s it,” UF coach Todd Golden said on Monday. “So, I do think that being able to make sure to articulate that with our guys and make sure everybody’s on the same page that way, which they are, I do think kind of will breed a higher level of accountability in terms of getting better.”

1. Duke

2. Arizona

3. Michigan

4. Florida

5. Houston

6. Iowa State (+1)

7. UConn (-1)

8. Purdue (+10)

9. Virginia (+1)

10. St. John’s (+3)

11. Michigan State (-3)

12. Gonzaga

13. Illinois (-4)

14. Arkansas (+3)

15. Nebraska (-4)

16. Vanderbilt (+6)

17. Kansas (-3)

18. Alabama (-3)

19. Wisconsin (+4)

20. Texas Tech (-4)

21. North Carolina (-2)

22. St. Mary’s (-1)

23. Louisville (+1)

24. Tennessee (+2)

25. Miami

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Miami (Ohio) 100, BYU 62, UCLA 38, Utah St. 28, TCU 17, High Point 14, VCU 12, Clemson 9, Ohio St. 5, Kentucky 4, Saint Louis 3, Akron 3, Santa Clara 2, McNeese St. 1.

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