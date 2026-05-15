Devin Moore looking to turn overlooked status into impact role with Cowboys

Former Florida cornerback Devin Moore believes his best football is still ahead of him as he begins his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore is entering rookie workouts motivated by the way his draft process played out. Injuries during his time at Florida caused some teams to hesitate, but the former Gator says he never lost confidence in what he brings to the field.

“I had some injuries in college,” Moore told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I feel like that had me very overlooked and slept on. The size, the speed, ability to bend and tackle, the length, I feel like I had been overlooked.”

Moore said he is fully healthy now and excited about developing his game at the next level.

“I’m so excited,” Moore said. “I feel like, even in college, I never played my best ball. Being somewhere where there are as many resources as there are in the world here, I’ll try and elevate my game to be the best I can be.”

Devin Moore is healthy again and ready to compete

The former Florida defensive back dealt with several injuries throughout his college career, including shoulder issues, a back injury and a concussion. He also had groin surgery after his final season in Gainesville. Because of those setbacks, Moore played in 30 games across four seasons with the Gators.

Still, Moore flashed his upside when healthy. During his final season at Florida, he finished tied for the team lead in interceptions while showing the length and physicality that made him an NFL prospect.

Now with Dallas, Moore says he wants to soak up as much information as possible from the veterans in the building once offseason practices continue.

“As soon as we show back up [for OTAs], the first thing I’m doing is going to the vets and asking them, ‘What’s your routine? What do you do?’” Moore said. “Just little things because that’s so important in the league.”

Moore will continue working for a role in the Cowboys’ secondary when the team returns for organized team activities next month.

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