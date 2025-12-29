Skip to main content
Florida
Dike tops all-purpose NFL seasons by a Gator

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr13 hours agoOn3Keith

Chimere Dike is approaching rarefied air.

Dike, an NFL rookie with the Titans and former Florida Gators standout, on Sunday broke Tim Brown’s rookie record for all-purpose yards, which had stood since 1988. With one game left, Dike has 2,371 all-purpose yards in 2025—396 receiving, 18 rushing, and 1,957 via return.

His total is the 18th best in NFL history.

While reaching the No. 1 spot, currently held by former NFL running back Darren Sproles (2,696 yards), probably is out of reach, it is not unreasonable to think Dike could become only the eighth player in history to hit the 2,500-yard mark.

NFL all-time all-purpose leaders in a single season

RankPlayerAPYdYearTm
1Darren Sproles (28)2,6962011NOR
2Derrick Mason (26)2,6902000TEN
3Michael Lewis (30)2,6472002NOR
4Lionel James (23)2,5351985SDG
5Fred Jackson (28)2,5162009BUF
6Josh Cribbs (26)2,5102009CLE
7Chris Johnson (23)2,5092009TEN
8Brian Mitchell (26)2,4771994WAS
9Terry Metcalf (23)2,4621975STL
10Dante Hall (24)2,4462003KAN
11Mack Herron (26)2,4441974NWE
12Gale Sayers+ (23)2,4401966CHI
13Marshall Faulk+ (26)2,4291999STL
14Timmy Brown (26)2,4281963PHI
15MarTay Jenkins (25)2,4022000ARI
16Christian McCaffrey (23)2,3922019CAR
17Tiki Barber (30)2,3902005NYG
18Chimere Dike (23)2,3712025TEN

Dike’s total is the best among former UF players in the NFL. Here are the top performances by Gators in the league.

Florida Gators in NFL’s top-250 all-time all-purpose seasons

PlayerYearPosition  Total yardsAll-time NFL rank RushReceivingKOR  PR 
Chimere Dike 2025WR2,37118th183961,568389
Emmitt Smith1995RB2,14877th1,77337500
Percy Harvin 2009WR2,081101st1357901,1560
Emmitt Smith1992RB2,048118th1,71333500
Ernie Mills 1995WR2,024135th3967913060
Fred Taylor2003RB1,942178th1,57237000
Percy Harvin 2010WR1,908215th1078689330
Emmitt Smith1993RB1,900224th1,48641400

