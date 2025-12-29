Dike tops all-purpose NFL seasons by a Gator

Chimere Dike is approaching rarefied air.

Dike, an NFL rookie with the Titans and former Florida Gators standout, on Sunday broke Tim Brown’s rookie record for all-purpose yards, which had stood since 1988. With one game left, Dike has 2,371 all-purpose yards in 2025—396 receiving, 18 rushing, and 1,957 via return.

His total is the 18th best in NFL history.

While reaching the No. 1 spot, currently held by former NFL running back Darren Sproles (2,696 yards), probably is out of reach, it is not unreasonable to think Dike could become only the eighth player in history to hit the 2,500-yard mark.

NFL all-time all-purpose leaders in a single season

Dike’s total is the best among former UF players in the NFL. Here are the top performances by Gators in the league.

Florida Gators in NFL’s top-250 all-time all-purpose seasons