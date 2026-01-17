DL Samu Taumanupepe flips from Florida to Colorado

Florida Gators transfer portal addition Samu Taumanupepe has flipped his commitment from Florida to the Colorado Buffaloes, Gators Online has confirmed.

Taumanupepe, a defensive line transfer from the Baylor Bears, committed to the Gators just a few days ago while on an official visit in Gainesville. He has now reversed course and will continue his college career at Colorado.

While Florida has addressed several roster needs through the NCAA Transfer Portal, the defensive front remains an area of focus. The nose tackle position, in particular, became a priority following Micahi Boireau’s decision to transfer to Ole Miss.

Taumanupepe was viewed as a potential depth addition along the interior defensive line. The redshirt sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining.

With Taumanupepe no longer in the fold, Florida will continue to evaluate other transfer portal options as it looks to add depth to the defensive front.

Talk about it with our premium members in the Swamp Talk message board, here.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!