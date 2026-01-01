Drake Stubbs re-signs with Florida Gators for the 2026 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida safety Drake Stubbs has re-signed for the 2026 season, Gators Online has learned. He has inked a new deal with Florida Victorious, according to sources.

Stubbs returns to a UF secondary losing six defensive backs to the transfer portal. Rivals rated him as a five-star recruit and he was ranked the nation’s No. 2 safety, the No. 5 player in Florida and the No. 28 overall recruit in the country.

The Gators bring Stubbs back to a safety position that has to replace Jordan Castell, Sharif Denson, Aaron Gates and Josiah Davis along with cornerbacks Teddy Foster and Jameer Grimsely.

Stubbs appeared in seven games as a true freshman. He made his collegiate debut versus No. 9 Texas and played against four top-10 opponents (No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Ole Miss) in 2025.

Stubbs made his first career tackle against the Bulldogs and logged two tackles in the SEC regular season finale vs. No. 20 Tennessee. He finished the year with three total tackles (one solo).

Stubbs was invited to the Navy All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl. He logged 286 tackles, 12 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and 22.5 TFLs in his high school career.

Stubbs flipped from Miami before choosing Florida over Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

Stubbs is one of seven defensive backs that have re-signed with UF, along with Bryce Thornton, Lagonza Hayward, Dijon Johnson, Cormani McClain, J’Vari Flowers and Onis Konanbanny

