East Carolina DB transfer Jordy Lowery commits to Florida
Evan Pryor raises the floor of Florida's running back room. He provides insurance, flexibility and reliability....
The Florida Gators coaching staff continues to hit the recruiting trail heavily to visit with top targets...
Florida will host the 4-star quarterback this weekend following a school visit from quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock....
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall made a strong impression on 4-star Edge Asher Ghioto during their first meeting...
Jackson Ballinger is headed back to Gainesville for a multi-day visit that could help clarify where Florida stands on his board....
The Florida Gators staff is back out on the recruiting trail on Tuesday to see key targets...
With 40-plus offers and momentum building, linebacker AJ Randle is taking a hard look at Florida following a recent offer from Brad White....
Former GT commit Jordan Christie enjoyed seeing familiar faces during Florida visit...
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end and new Gators commit finished the 2025 season with31 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns....
Jon Sumrall’s staff is beginning to make its mark, with several in-state prospects trending toward Florida early in the 2027 cycle....
UF's new staff had a strong first visit with in-state DB Jaden Carey...
Despite staff changes, Florida has remained a steady presence in the recruitment of 4-star WR Amare Patterson....
The stock of 2027 quarterback Davin Davidson continues to rise, and the Florida Gators are positioning themselves to be firmly in the mix should they...
The transfer commitment of Southern Miss DL Mason Clinton gives the Florida Gators three new additions from the Transfer Portal...
A familiar relationship and strong program appeal have Florida firmly in the mix for 4-star running back Quinterrius Gipson....
4-star DB Zayden Gamble feels like a priority target for the Florida Gators early on in the cycle...
Florida added a second transfer kicker following the addition of Texas A&M transfer Liam Padron...
A defensive line transfer from the Baylor Bears, Samu Taumanupepe initially committed to the Gators while on an official visit....
A school visit from Greg Gasparato opened the door for Florida with 4-star linebacker Cole Crawford....
A recent Florida Gators offer has opened the door to new conversations with 4-star cornerback Ace Alston....
The Florida Gators put their best foot forward after hosting South Carolina commit Aamaury Fountain on campus...
Florida is still in the hunt for 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven as the 2027 standout closes in on a February decision....
Florida has identified a 4-star EDGE Frederick Ards as a potential foundation piece of its 2027 recruiting class....
The Florida Gators have added a fourth receiver from the transfer portal as Jaylen Lloyd, most recently of Oklahoma State, has committed to UF....
The Florida Gators coaching staff continues to check in on top recruits this week...