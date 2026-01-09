ECU running back transfer London Montgomery commits to Florida

Despite the return of Jadan Baugh for the 2026 season and the recent addition of transfer commitment Evan Pryor, the Florida Gators coaching staff wanted to add another back to the room. As UF looked at names in the transfer portal, East Carolina running back London Montgomery emerged as a target. Following an official visit to Gainesville this week, Montgomery committed to the Orange and Blue. With this new addition to the transfer class, the Gators have now brought in a pair of transfer backs for the upcoming 2026 season.

London Montgomery started his college career at Penn State after he signed with the Nittany Lions in the 2023 cycle. After one season with the program, he transferred to East Carolina. Following that transfer, Montgomery rushed for 359 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in the 2024 season as a redshirt freshman. However, London Montgomery took a step forward in 2025, accounting for 742 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on 156 carries.

The Rivals Industry, a weighted average of the three major recruiting services, currently ranks London Montgomery as the No. 744 overall transfer prospect and the No. 80-ranked transfer running back.

London Montgomery is transfer commitment No. 14 for UF

With the commitment of East Carolina running back transfer London Montgomery, the Florida Gators now sit with 14 additions from the Transfer Portal. Along with Moore, UF’s portal class is made up of Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end transfer Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive line transfer DK Kalu, Cincinnati running back transfer Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, Jacksonville State DL transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Micah Mays, Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo, Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley, Penn State offensive line transfer Eagan Boyer, Tulane punter transfer Alec Clark, and Tulane kicker transfer Patrick Durkin.

