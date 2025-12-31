Edge LJ McCray returning to Florida for his redshirt sophomore season

Florida Gators edge defender LJ McCray is returning to school for his redshirt sophomore season. He has signed a new NIL deal to remain in Gainesville under new head coach Jon Sumrall. His return will give the first-year Gators’ head coach a former 5-star recruit, who was hampered by an injury and missed valuable snaps in his second year at the college level.

LJ McCray hasn’t reached his full potential yet

LJ McCray was a monster signing for the Florida Gators in the 2024 cycle. He was the No. 2 signee in that UF class and was tabbed as the No. 10 overall prospect that cycle and No. 2-ranked defensive lineman in 2024. McCray was recruited as an edge by the previous Florida staff and entered an upperclassman-heavy room in his first season with the program. However, McCray played in all 13 games on the defensive line and on special teams as a freshman. He ended the 2024 campaign tied for second on the team with five quarterback hurries. He also accounted for 13 tackles (1 TFL) and 0.5 sacks.

The Gators’ edge room remained upperclassman-heavy in the 2025 season, but LJ McCray was projected to be more of a staple in the rotation. However, McCray missed time during fall camp due to an injury and didn’t play until week 2 against USF. That was his only appearance this past season, as he suffered a broken foot in that game and missed the rest of the season. He ended year two, logging only a quarterback hurry.

The talent is still very much there with the former 5-star prospect, and the hope is that a defense-led Florida program under Jon Sumrall will bring out his untapped potential.

